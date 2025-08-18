Election roadmap to be unveiled this week: EC secretary

Senior secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Akhtar Ahmed on Monday said the Election Commission (EC) will announce the action plan or roadmap of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election within this week.

Speaking to newspersons at the EC office in the capital’s Agargaon, he confirmed that a draft of the election roadmap has been prepared and will soon be placed before the commission for final approval.

"The plan focuses on inter-departmental coordination and relevant operational issues. We hope to finalise and publish it within the week," he stated.

Addressing concerns over law and order, Ahmed said there is no immediate reason for worry as law enforcement agencies and administrative officials are already working in their respective areas.

"If everyone does their part responsibly, there won't be any problem," he added.