Harassing Prof Yunus has exposed the character of Awami League: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam described the incident as an “attempt by fascist terrorists” and said that even two years after being decisively rejected by the people of Bangladesh, there has been not the slightest change in the character of the Awami League’s terrorist forces. There is not even the slightest sign of remorse among them for their past misdeeds.

“This terrorist network, active both at home and abroad, must be completely thwarted. The trials of those involved in enforced disappearances and killings during the fascist era, including the July massacre, must be completed and the verdicts swiftly implemented. In addition, the trial of the Awami League as a political party must begin immediately on charges of genocide and terrorism,” he said.

In the statement, NCP convener Nahid Islam further said that, at a critical juncture in the nation’s history, members of the interim government, including Professor Yunus, had taken the helm of the country and led efforts to restore democracy and rebuild an economy reduced to ruins.

He said the government must take effective measures to ensure the security of all of them.