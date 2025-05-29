Tarique Rahman: National election possible even before December

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that the failure of the interim government to announce a specific date for the next national election, even after 10 months in power, has created political uncertainty in the country.

He believes that if necessary reforms are implemented, an election could be held even before December.

Tarique made the remarks while addressing a discussion virtually on Thursday afternoon. The event was organised by the BNP at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, in the capital’s Ramna area to mark the 44th martyrdom anniversary of party founder and former president Ziaur Rahman. Tarique Rahman was the keynote speaker at the event.