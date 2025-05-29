Tarique Rahman: National election possible even before December
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said that the failure of the interim government to announce a specific date for the next national election, even after 10 months in power, has created political uncertainty in the country.
He believes that if necessary reforms are implemented, an election could be held even before December.
Tarique made the remarks while addressing a discussion virtually on Thursday afternoon. The event was organised by the BNP at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, in the capital’s Ramna area to mark the 44th martyrdom anniversary of party founder and former president Ziaur Rahman. Tarique Rahman was the keynote speaker at the event.
“If the (interim government) has the right intention and stands for democracy, we demand that the election be held within December, after completing the proposed reforms,” said Tarique, adding he believes that elections can be held even before December, considering the overall situation and consensus among most political parties.
The BNP leader urged the interim government to own the will of the people and immediately announce a specific date for the national election within December. “There is nothing about win or defeat for the interim government. Rather, please help democracy to win by presenting a fair election to the independence-loving people.”
Tarique also noted that the interim government was formed legally under a special situation after the uprising, but it is not accountable to the people under any circumstances.
He said the economy is almost stagnant, and investments are not up to the mark due to the lack of a stable and elected government. There is tension in different sectors, while the people have no option to convey their issues to the government.
He stressed the need for establishing public ownership of the state to protect it from autocracy. “The state as well as the government can be made accountable to the people only by establishing an accountable government.”