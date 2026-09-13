Long March to Rangpur: 11-party alliance to hold rallies in 5 districts during

At the press conference, Hamidur Rahman Azad said the 11-party alliance was speaking in parliament on issues concerning public interest and people’s rights. Opposition lawmakers were also raising issues of law and order, national security and public safety, he said.

The Opposition had played a role in taking Bangladesh towards economic prosperity and a new political system, he added.

The Jamaat leader said the Opposition had also been vocal in parliament about implementing the verdict of the referendum held on constitutional reforms.

According to him, the Opposition had called for proper initiatives to resolve the country’s oil and gas crisis, but the government had failed to provide any solution.

Most recently, the Leader of the Opposition had proposed forming a task force or committee comprising representatives of the government and Opposition to resolve the crisis through discussions, he said.

After the committee was formed, the Opposition submitted 10 proposals, but the government did not consider them, Azad added.

The Jamaat leader also said the government had pledged during the election campaign that it would not increase fuel prices within two years of coming to power. However, the government had failed to keep that commitment, he said.

Factories are shutting down because of the gas shortage, Azad said. If orders for the textile industry are cancelled and shift to a neighbouring country, Bangladesh’s economy will suffer a major setback, he added. Yet the government was demonstrating incompetence in addressing these crises, he said.

While the government blames the previous administration for the problems, Azad questioned what steps the current government had taken during its six months in office to resolve them. He said the government had failed to take appropriate measures.