Consensus commission to handover July Charter to political parties today

The National Consensus Commission will send the final copy of the July national charter to political parties today, Tuesday. However, the charter contains no recommendations on how to implement the reform proposals. The commission will later provide these recommendations to the caretaker government and the parties. This will not be part of the July national charter.

After the caretaker government assumed office, it took initiatives to implement reforms in various sectors of the state. In the first phase, the National Consensus Commission holds discussions with political parties on the reform proposals of six reform commissions—covering the constitution, election system, public administration, anti-corruption commission, police, and judiciary. In the first round, the commission meets with 33 parties, and in the second round, with 30 parties.

