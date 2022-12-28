Information minister for concerted cultural revolution to resist anti-state plots

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday called for waging a concerted cultural movement to resist all evil efforts of taking the country backward, reports news agency BSS.

“A cultural movement is needed to resist evil efforts of taking country backward and save our youths from getting derailed, addicted to drugs and engaged in terrorism,” he said.

The minister was addressing a seminar on ‘Bangabandhu, Liberation War and Bangladeshi Films’ arranged by Bangladesh Cine-Journalist Association (BCJA) at the National Press Club in evening.