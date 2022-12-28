Information minister for concerted cultural revolution to resist anti-state plots

Freedom fighter members of the association were also honoured on the occasion.
BCJA president Raju Alim chaired the function, which was moderated by its senior vice-president Anjan Rahman.
Prime minister’s former media adviser and Daily Observer editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, National Press Club president Farida Yasmin, Dainik Bhorer Kagoj editor Shyamal Dutta addressed the programme as special guests while minister (press) at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, Shaban Mahmood, and BCJA general secretary, Rimon Mahfuz, and executive member, Rafi Hossain, spoke on the occasion, among others.
A cultural movement is needed to resist evil efforts of taking country backward and save our youths from getting derailed, addicted to drugs and engaged in terrorism
Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, urged all to save the country from the hands of those who chanted slogan “Take back Bangladesh”.
Turning to progress of film industry, he said Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had liked films very much so that he introduced film industry in the country.
He said one day film actor, director and producer Sohel Rana, who received lifetime achievement award last year, went to meet Bangabandhu after the release of his movie and Bangabandhu said, “You did a good work. Keep working in film”.
Following Bangabandhu’s advice, Sohel Rana continued his works in film industry, he mentioned.
Hasan also said Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also loves film too much and that is why she took many steps for the development of film industry.
A good film is a fantastic source of entertainment, he said.
He said film industry began its journey in Bangladesh in 1957 with the establishment of Film Development Corporation (FDC) “under the initiative of Bangladesh’s founding father”.
Films played a crucial role in the movements for establishing autonomy, struggle for independence and post-independence period for building the country, the minister said.
The country’s film industry had a glorious past but it faced major setbacks in the midway, he said adding that many cinemas were shut down there was lack of good films and film directors during the period.
But film industry has again made a turnaround as the number of cinemas, which came down to below 100, stood at 300 now, he said.
The minister handed over valiant freedom fighters’ crests to seven members of the association -- Atahar Khan, Salimullah Selim, Mainul Haque Bhuiyan, AZM Rahagir, LA Sarker Bachchu, Barun Sankar and SR Reza.