Outsiders' interference over Khaleda Zia's treatment not logical: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the interference from the outside over the issue of Khaleda Zia's treatment is not logical.

He came up with this remark on Wednesday while addressing an event at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka.

Earlier on Monday, six members of the European Parliament sent a letter to the European Union (EU) seeking its contribution to ensuring free, fair, and impartial general elections possibly under a poll-time neutral caretaker government in Bangladesh.

They expressed concerns over violation of human rights in Bangladesh, and called for the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Bangladesh in view of its upcoming general elections.