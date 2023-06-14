Outsiders' interference over Khaleda Zia's treatment not logical: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the interference from the outside over the issue of Khaleda Zia's treatment is not logical.
He came up with this remark on Wednesday while addressing an event at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka.
Earlier on Monday, six members of the European Parliament sent a letter to the European Union (EU) seeking its contribution to ensuring free, fair, and impartial general elections possibly under a poll-time neutral caretaker government in Bangladesh.
They expressed concerns over violation of human rights in Bangladesh, and called for the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Bangladesh in view of its upcoming general elections.
When the newsmen asked the minister about the letter, Quader said, "We don't interfere in the internal affairs of any [country]. We don't think the interference in our internal matter from the outside is logical. The matter of Khaleda Zia's treatment is also our internal issue."
The general secretary said the trial [against Khaleda Zia] was delayed to proceed, showing many excuses. They (BNP) could do nothing for Khaleda Zia. They couldn’t wage movements on the streets that could create pressure. The home minister and the law minister are taking care of the issue. They are talking to the high-ups.
The Awami League general secretary said, "We don't interfere in anyone's internal issues. Other countries also have democracy and elections are taking place there. We didn't question what happened in the United States on 6 January in the name of democracy. Six lives were lost there.”
He further said everyone talks about democracy, but in reality, it is tough to find the institutional form of democracy. "We don't claim our democracy is perfect. We are striving to make it flawless.”
Regarding the BNP, Quader said they didn't participate in the elections of Gazipur, Barishal, Khulna and Cox’s Bazar. If they want to prove their popularity, they need to participate in the elections.
Quader also said, “We didn't see a single procession of 1,000 people demanding Begum Zia's release.”
He noted that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other party leaders should resign, as their movement to demand Khaleda Zia's release didn't succeed.