No bar for Ishraque to take oath as mayor: Lawyer Kayser Kamal

There is no longer any legal barrier for Ishraque Hossain to take oath as mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), lawyer Kayser Kamal said on Thursday.

He made the remarks as the High Court rejected a writ petition that sought to stay the gazette notification issued by the election commission (EC) in this regard.

A High Court division bench of Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Debasish Roy Chowdhury in an order dismissed the writ petition outright today. The order included observations and directions.

Lawyer Kayser Kamal opposed the writ during the hearing in court.