PR system implementation is a must to bring Islamic forces to power: Charmonai Pir

The current environment in the country is conducive to bringing Islamic forces to power, and it is crucial to implement the PR (proportional representation) system to seize this opportunity, Islami Andolan Bangladesh ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said on Friday.

He made these remarks while addressing a workers’ rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka today on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the Islami Shramik Andolan, the labour wing of Islami Andolan Bangladesh.

The Islami Andolan ameer also said that the next national election must be conducted through the PR system to ensure proper representation in the country’s democratic politics.