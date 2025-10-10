PR system implementation is a must to bring Islamic forces to power: Charmonai Pir
The current environment in the country is conducive to bringing Islamic forces to power, and it is crucial to implement the PR (proportional representation) system to seize this opportunity, Islami Andolan Bangladesh ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim said on Friday.
He made these remarks while addressing a workers’ rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka today on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the Islami Shramik Andolan, the labour wing of Islami Andolan Bangladesh.
The Islami Andolan ameer also said that the next national election must be conducted through the PR system to ensure proper representation in the country’s democratic politics.
The current majority-based electoral system does not reflect the true will of the people in parliament, leading to inequality, instability, and undue influence in national politics, he added.
Commenting on proportional representation, Chormonai Pir said allocating seats according to the proportion of votes received by parties is a democratic and fair approach, thus, this would preserve the value of each vote, provide representation opportunities for small and new political parties, and enhance national unity and stability.
“We want a just, representative, peaceful, and worker-friendly political culture. The only way to achieve this is through PR-based elections. And, Islamic forces must come to power to establish a worker-friendly state,” he stated.
Addressing the rally as the special guest, Islami Andolan Bangladesh senior nayeb-e-ameer Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim said that workers’ rights can never be established without implementing Islamic labour policies.
“Islami Andolan Bangladesh aims to build a state where neither humans nor animals will struggle for food, and there will be no dispute between employers and workers,” he added.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh presidium members Ashraf Ali Akon and Mahbubur Rahman, secretary general Hafez Maulana Yunus Ahmad, senior joint secretary Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman, Islami Shramik Andolan secretary general KM Billal Hossain, and senior vice president Hafez Siddiqur Rahman, among others, spoke at the event.