Is he dead, asks CEC

Kazi Habibul Awal made these remarks replying to queries from journalists in Dhaka on Monday afternoon after voting to Barishal and Khulna city polls ended.

The CEC said they have given the instructions to take action against the perpetrators immediately after they were informed of the incident and voting was not hampered by this incident. Overall the election was carried off well despite a few stray incidents and the commission is satisfied, he added.

Replying to a query, the CEC said they expect 42-45 per cent turnout of voters in Khulna and 50 per cent in Barishal city.