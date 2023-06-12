Is he dead, asks CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday said the injury of the hand-fan symbol candidate in the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) polls was ‘relative.’
“Is he dead? No, but how far… we have seen, but we did not see any blood. So far, we have heard someone punched him from the back. We also heard his speech, he said ‘voting is not being hampered and I have been attacked'," the CEC said.
Kazi Habibul Awal made these remarks replying to queries from journalists in Dhaka on Monday afternoon after voting to Barishal and Khulna city polls ended.
The CEC said they have given the instructions to take action against the perpetrators immediately after they were informed of the incident and voting was not hampered by this incident. Overall the election was carried off well despite a few stray incidents and the commission is satisfied, he added.
Replying to a query, the CEC said they expect 42-45 per cent turnout of voters in Khulna and 50 per cent in Barishal city.