President lost credibility: AB Party
The Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party held a meeting with the leaders of Students Against Discrimination and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee on Monday to address the ongoing controversy surrounding the office of the president and a potential constitutional ramification after his resignation.
The AB Party leaders raised concerns over recent statements by President Md Shahabuddin which have sparked public outrage and widespread calls for his resignation.
AB Party presented several key points and recommendations for national dialogue and consensus including immediate resignation of the president, a review from the Supreme Court to address the potential constitutional crisis after the president’s resignation, a consensus on whether the current government is a constitutional government or a revolutionary government, declaration of a national proclamation reflecting the historical student uprising to guide the government’s essential decisions, constitutional reforms and reformation of interim government to incorporate a broader coalition, thereby, increasing inclusivity and trust.
The AB Party concluded with a call for national unity, emphasising that past sacrifices must not go in vain and urging all political actors to work toward consensus on pressing constitutional and electoral issues.