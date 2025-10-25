Tarique pledges highest budget allocation for education if BNP returns to power

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said that if his party is voted to power, it will prioritise education by giving the sector the highest budget allocation to enhance its quality and develop skilled, ethical human resources.

"We have a plan, as we did before. During the tenure of Begum Khaleda Zia, education used to get the highest allocation in the national budget. Inshallah, if BNP gets the responsibility of running the country again, we will ensure the highest allocation for education," he said.

The BNP leader made the remarks while virtually addressing the 'Khandaker Shamsul Alam Foundation's Merit Scholarship Examination and the Results and Prize-Giving Ceremony held at Pakundia Government High School field in Kishoreganj.

Tarique unveiled his party's plan as a student named Farzana asked him what measures his party, if voted to power, will take to improve the quality of education in primary schools and attract students to government primary schools.

He said BNP's plans also include repairing and improving dilapidated primary schools so that students can sit and study comfortably.

"We also want to ensure that teachers can focus fully on teaching. At the same time, we will provide social and economic support to teachers so that they do not have to think about doing other jobs and can devote their full attention to educating children," the BNP leader said.