BNP Barishal rally starts at packed venue

Tens of thousands of opposition BNP activists and leaders joined the divisional rally in Barishal city on Saturday demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia and national election under a non-party neutral government.

The rally began around 11:00am at the city’s Bangabandhu Udyan while the central party leaders will join the rally shortly.

The crowd spilled out onto the surrounding roads-- 1.5 km off the venue, said locals.

Police have taken position in the venue area to prevent any untoward incident.

People with banners and placards have joined the rally from different parts of the district.

The BNP activists started gathering at the rally venue on foot since Thursday night from different districts and units under Barishal division.

Many of them alleged that they faced obstacles at various entry points of the city as the ruling party men tried to intercept them.