BNP Barishal rally starts at packed venue

Meanwhile, nine BNP activists were injured when the motorcade of Ishraque Hossain, member of BNP’s foreign affairs committee, was attacked by miscreants on the way to the party’s divisional rally venue in Barishal city on Saturday.
Ishraque, also BNP’s Dhaka South City unit leader, was unhurt and reached the venue around 9:00am. A number of vehicles were also vandalised during the attack, BNP activists said.
Ishraque said a group of miscreants attacked their motorcade when they reached Mahilara Bazar in Gouranadi upazila in the morning.
Bus, launch, speedboat, three-wheeler movements in Barishal division have come to a halt over the last couple of days, ahead of the BNP rally.
Suspension of public vehicle movement on roads and waterways has caused immense public suffering.
The official reason behind the suspension of bus, three-wheeler, launch and speedboat movement could not be known yet.
As part of its move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities.
The organisers said the rally is meant to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuel, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
BNP has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government — a demand sharply rejected by the ruling Awami League.
Saturday’s rally will be the fifth by the BNP at the divisional level. The first one was held in Chattogram, the second one in Mymensingh, and the third and fourth in Khulna and Rangpur, respectively.