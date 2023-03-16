No country except Pakistan has caretaker government: Quader

He said these at a food distribution and discussion programme on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birthday at Gendaria in the capital.
"BNP is talking about caretaker government. They should be ashamed of it," he added.
Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is taking the country forward and making it a role model for the world by nurturing Bangabandhu's ideals.
Regarding the letter of 40 world leaders about Yunus, Quader said, "We don't need to think about people who don't think about Bangladesh. He breaks the law himself."