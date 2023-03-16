Politics

No country except Pakistan has caretaker government: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said no country in the world has a caretaker government except Pakistan, reports UNB.

No country in the world talks about caretaker government, it is BNP which talks about it shamelessly, he said.

He said these at a food distribution and discussion programme on the occasion of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birthday at Gendaria in the capital.

"BNP is talking about caretaker government. They should be ashamed of it," he added.

Quader said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is taking the country forward and making it a role model for the world by nurturing Bangabandhu's ideals.

Regarding the letter of 40 world leaders about Yunus, Quader said, "We don't need to think about people who don't think about Bangladesh. He breaks the law himself."

