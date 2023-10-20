BNP to fall flat on 28 October like they did on 10 December: Quader

The condition of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on 28 October will be like that of 10 December last year, remarked governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday.
The party’s movement fell flat at the Golapbagh cattle market in Dhaka on 10 December; let’s wait and see where they will falter this time, he added.
Obaidul Quader was talking to the newspersons after a meeting with Puja Celebration Committee leaders at the Dhanmondi political office of AL president Sheikh Hasina in the capital.
De facto opposition BNP announced a grand rally in Dhaka on 28 October. Regarding this rally of BNP, Quader said, “(The BNP leaders) arrogantly said that Begum Zia will run the country from 10 December (2022). Their condition will be the same on 28 October like 10 December. I’m just thinking about which place they will falter. On 10 December (their movement) fell flat at the Golapbagh cattle market; we’re waiting to see where they will slip this time.”
* More to follow …