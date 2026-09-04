Jamaat warns govt of public backlash if Opposition long march is obstructed

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar has warned that if the ruling party, its affiliated organisations or any section of the administration creates obstacles to the Opposition’s long march, the government will further lose public confidence and could face a backlash from the people.

The Jamaat leader, however, expressed hope that the ruling party would not take such a course.

Porwar made the remarks at a press conference held at Jamaat’s central office at Moghbazar, Dhaka, on Friday afternoon. He is convener of the implementation committee for the 11-party alliance’s long march.

The 11-party alliance is scheduled to hold a long march from Dhaka to Chattogram on Saturday. The press conference was organised to announce the latest preparations for the programme.