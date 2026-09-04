Jamaat warns govt of public backlash if Opposition long march is obstructed
Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar has warned that if the ruling party, its affiliated organisations or any section of the administration creates obstacles to the Opposition’s long march, the government will further lose public confidence and could face a backlash from the people.
The Jamaat leader, however, expressed hope that the ruling party would not take such a course.
Porwar made the remarks at a press conference held at Jamaat’s central office at Moghbazar, Dhaka, on Friday afternoon. He is convener of the implementation committee for the 11-party alliance’s long march.
The 11-party alliance is scheduled to hold a long march from Dhaka to Chattogram on Saturday. The press conference was organised to announce the latest preparations for the programme.
According to Porwar, the Opposition was conducting lawful and constructive movements both inside and outside Parliament to demand implementation of the referendum verdict. He said the long march would also be peaceful and conducted within the bounds of the law, adding that the opposition was not engaged in any movement to oust the government.
Addressing the government, the Jamaat secretary general said it should maintain public confidence by providing administrative support to ensure the programme’s success.
Golam Porwar said the first rally would be held at Shapla Chattar in Dhaka between 7:00 am and 8:00 am on Saturday. Further rallies would be held at Chittagong Road in Narayanganj, Paduar Bazar and Chauddagram in Cumilla, Mohipal in Feni and Mirsarai in Chattogram. The final rally would be held at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram.
The procession is expected to reach Laldighi Maidan at around 7:00 pm, provided there are no traffic jams or other problems. However, he said some changes to the schedule might be necessary and preparations had been made accordingly.
To minimise public inconvenience along the route and keep the roadside rallies brief, Porwar said not all leaders of the 11 parties would speak at every rally.
Informing the media that the rallies would be organised by local party branches, with local leaders and activists attending, he said, “Leaders and activists travelling in the procession would not leave their vehicles to attend the rallies; only those scheduled to speak would do so.”
He also said more vehicles could join the procession along the route, but any newly added vehicles would remain at the rear of the convoy.
The convener of the implementation committee said participants in the long march would be issued delegate cards and buses would carry stickers. Plans had also been made for the movement of vehicles carrying security personnel, ambulances, the parties’ cultural and IT teams, and medical teams.
Responding to a question from journalists, Golam Porwar said six months was not enough time to resolve all the country’s problems. However, he said the “train” carrying the deadline for implementing the referendum verdict had already left the station.
Mia Golam Porwar said the Constitutional Reform Council was supposed to take its oath within 30 days of the first session of Parliament, while the July Charter was to be implemented within 180 days.
The government had failed to do so, he said, adding that the government should inform Parliament how long it would take to implement the measures.
Saying that it was impossible to eradicate crime completely, the Jamaat secretary general said the government could nevertheless have reduced brutality, repression, looting and politicisation compared with the previous government. Instead, he alleged, the government was following the same path.
Porwar said the “fascists” were now making aggressive statements and provoking unrest through various devices with the backing of hegemonic forces, which, he said, should not have been happening within six months.
Responding to another question, National Citizens Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said they had so far seen no indication of sabotage or disorder surrounding the long march.
He said the 11 parties remained united and that their participation in the march together would deter miscreants.
However, Patwary said the ruling party would have to take responsibility if even the slightest disorder or attack occurred. He also warned that any such incident would receive a “strong response”.
Nasiruddin Patwary further alleged that State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam had started a “family business”. He claimed that such a business had previously existed in Gopalganj and was now being established in Bogura.
He also alleged that newspapers were not being allowed to publish reports about corruption involving the son of Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed.
Earlier, a meeting on preparations for the long march was held at Jamaat’s central office at around 11:00 am.
Those present included Jamaat Assistant Secretary General and 11-party alliance coordinator Hamidur Rahman Azad; Assistant Secretary General Abdul Halim; Executive Council members Matiur Rahman Akand and Mobarak Hossain; Dhaka South city Jamaat Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul; Dhaka North city Jamaat Ameer Mohammad Selim Uddin; NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary; Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Acting Secretary General Billal Hossain Miaji; Bangladesh Nizam-e-Islam Party Senior Naib-e-Ameer Maulana Abdul Majed Athari; AB Party Joint General Secretary Abdullah Al Mamun; Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman (Iran); Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) spokesperson Rashed Pradhan; and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan Secretary General Maulana Fakhrul Islam, among others.