NCP to push for constituent assembly elections, new constitution

The National Citizen Party (NCP) says it will not follow the path of compromise taken by the Freedom Party with military ruler General Hussain Muhammad Ershad, nor repeat the “recklessness” that harmed the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD).

Instead, the party will remain “clear and honest” in its objectives, working towards a new constitution through elections to a constituent assembly.

The NCP held a two-day general meeting on Wednesday and Thursday at its temporary central office in the capital’s Banglamotor area.

Around 150 leaders took part in the discussions, which revealed the party’s current political thinking.

Over nearly 17 hours of deliberations, the meeting reviewed the month-long countrywide marches in July, addressed organisational discipline, the NCP’s political stance, and its plans for the future.