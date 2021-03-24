‘Admin also wants AL victory’

Barguna sadar upazila’s Awami League (AL) leader Siddiqur Rahman claimed on Tuesday that the administration also wants to see the ‘victory of AL’ in the nine union parishads’ (UP) polls.

“Our party never faces defeat. It loses only because of our internal feud,” said Siddiqur, president of Barguna sadar upazila AL.

He made the remarks at a meeting held at the district AL office at 11:00am on Tuesday. The AL leader also said they would shave anyone bald and break their arms hands if they tried to conspire against the 'boat' [AL election symbol].

Announcing the expulsion of 'rebels' after 26 March, the leader said, “We will break the arms of the evil forces who display any form of rebellion or conspire against the 'boat', no matter how powerful they are.”