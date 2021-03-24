‘Admin also wants AL victory’

Barguna sadar upazila’s Awami League (AL) leader Siddiqur Rahman claimed on Tuesday that the administration also wants to see the ‘victory of AL’ in the nine union parishads’ (UP) polls.
“Our party never faces defeat. It loses only because of our internal feud,” said Siddiqur, president of Barguna sadar upazila AL.
He made the remarks at a meeting held at the district AL office at 11:00am on Tuesday. The AL leader also said they would shave anyone bald and break their arms hands if they tried to conspire against the 'boat' [AL election symbol].
Announcing the expulsion of 'rebels' after 26 March, the leader said, “We will break the arms of the evil forces who display any form of rebellion or conspire against the 'boat', no matter how powerful they are.”
On the eve of the elections of nine union parishads of Barguna sadar upazila slated for 11 April, upazila AL organised this special meeting at the party’s district office.
Siddiqur Rahman, incumbent chairman of Burirchar union, has received the party’s nomination this election too. His remarks in the meeting have been been discussed in the media, including the social media.
When asked about the statement, Barguna deputy commissioner Habibur Rahman told Prothom Alo that “It is their personal issue, they made the statement. But we are prepared to hold a free, fair and impartial election.”
However, when asked, Siddiqur Rahman refuted the allegations raised against him.