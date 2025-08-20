DUCSU Election: JCD declares panel led by Abid-Hamim

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has declared their panel for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU).

In this panel, Dhaka University unit Chhatra Dal’s joint general secretary Md Abidul Islam Khan has been nominated for vice president (VP), poet Jasimuddin Hall unit Chhatra Dal’s convener Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim for general secretary (GS), and Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit Chhatra Dal’s convener Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed for assistant general secretary (AGS).

JCD central president Rakibul Islam Rakib declared the panel for the upcoming DUCSU election at a press conference held at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla.

The DUCSU and Hall Sangsad elections are scheduled to be held on 9 September. Ahead of the elections, Chhatra Dal has announced this panel.