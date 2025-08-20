DUCSU Election: JCD declares panel led by Abid-Hamim
The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has declared their panel for the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU).
In this panel, Dhaka University unit Chhatra Dal’s joint general secretary Md Abidul Islam Khan has been nominated for vice president (VP), poet Jasimuddin Hall unit Chhatra Dal’s convener Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim for general secretary (GS), and Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit Chhatra Dal’s convener Tanvir Al Hadi Mayed for assistant general secretary (AGS).
JCD central president Rakibul Islam Rakib declared the panel for the upcoming DUCSU election at a press conference held at the foot of Aparajeyo Bangla.
The DUCSU and Hall Sangsad elections are scheduled to be held on 9 September. Ahead of the elections, Chhatra Dal has announced this panel.
In addition to DUCSU, panels for 18 hall sangsad have been finalised. JCD central general secretary Nasir Uddin said these panels would be announced soon.
At the panel announcement, central leaders of Chhatra Dal, including Ganesh Chandra Ray Sahosh, president of the Dhaka University unit, and Nahiduzzaman Shipon, general secretary, were present.
Although elections will be held for 28 posts in DUCSU, Chhatra Dal has left the post of research and publications secretary vacant in honour of Sanjida Ahmed Tanvir, a Dhaka University student injured during the July uprising, expressing their support for her. Tanvir is contesting for this post in DUCSU.
The organisation said this decision reflects Chhatra Dal’s commitment to the spirit of the July uprising.