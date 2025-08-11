Conspiracies going on to thwart country’s democratic transition: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Monday said conspiracies are being hatched in different places to thwart the country’s democratic transition.
“Conspiracies are going on in different places so that the country cannot return to a democratic state. BNP leaders and activists must stand united and confront these conspiracies,” he said while virtually addressing the biannual council of Naogaon district BNP.
The council was organised after a long 15 years at the Naogaon Convention Center in Baludanga area in the district town.
Tarique Rahman said even if BNP forms the government with the people’s vote, there will be many challenges ahead, which will have to be faced unitedly.
“Dictator Sheikh Hasina’s regime destroyed every sector. So, there will be challenges. But BNP has experience in running the country. Therefore, the party will be able to overcome this situation,” he said.
The BNP acting chairman reiterated that the next election will be the most difficult one in the country’s history.
“One year ago, I said invisible forces are working in different ways and various conspiracies are taking place. But no matter how many conspiracies are made, we will be successful in the coming days, if all the members of the family called BNP remain united,” he said.
Tarique Rahman said people have trust in the BNP as the party is doing the work that will benefit the country and the people.
He said there are various conspiracies surrounding the February election. However, if the trust, faith and love of the people can be achieved, all conspiracies can be countered, he said.
Tarique Rahman said after the fall of the dictatorship, one chapter ended and now the second phase has begun.
“The second phase is establishing the political rights of the people. And the first step to establishing the political rights of the people is the election. The current interim government has already announced the possible date of the election. The election may be held before Ramadan in February next year. But various conspiracies are going on to prevent this election,” he said.
“To counter this conspiracy, two things must be kept in mind. One is that BNP is going through a good time now. Many opportunists will try to take advantage. We must stay vigilant about the opportunists. Another is that BNP leaders and activists must remain united. We must confront all conspiracies by remaining united,” he said.
Earlier, BNP Chairperson’s adviser, freedom fighter Abdus Salam, inaugurated the council this afternoon with District BNP Acting Convener Rezaul Islam Rezu in the chair.
BNP Standing Committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, Rajshahi Division Organizing Secretary Syed Shahin Shawkat, Assistant Organizing Secretaries Amirul Islam Khan Alim and AHM Obaidur Rahman Chandan, Bogura District BNP President and Biannual Conference Organizing Committee Chief Coordinator Rezaul Karim Badsha also spoke.
The new leadership will be elected by the votes of 1,414 councilors of 11 upazila committees and three municipal committees in the district.
A total of 20 candidates are contesting for the top three positions. Voting was going on till the time of filling this report at 7:00 pm.