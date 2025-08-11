Conspiracies going on to thwart country’s democratic transition: Tarique Rahman

Tarique Rahman said even if BNP forms the government with the people’s vote, there will be many challenges ahead, which will have to be faced unitedly.

“Dictator Sheikh Hasina’s regime destroyed every sector. So, there will be challenges. But BNP has experience in running the country. Therefore, the party will be able to overcome this situation,” he said.

The BNP acting chairman reiterated that the next election will be the most difficult one in the country’s history.

“One year ago, I said invisible forces are working in different ways and various conspiracies are taking place. But no matter how many conspiracies are made, we will be successful in the coming days, if all the members of the family called BNP remain united,” he said.

Tarique Rahman said people have trust in the BNP as the party is doing the work that will benefit the country and the people.