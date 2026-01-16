13th JS elections: Islami Andolan to contest alone, fields candidates in 268 seats
Islami Andolan Bangladesh senior joint secretary general and the party's spokesperson Gazi Ataur Rahman said that the party’s candidates submitted nomination papers in 270 constituencies, but nominations were cancelled in two seats.
He said candidates of Islami Andolan are now actively campaigning in the remaining 268 constituencies.
According to him, the party’s candidates will contest the elections independently in these seats, and none of them will withdraw their nomination papers.
It was announced that in the remaining 32 constituencies of the 300 seats, Islami Andolan Bangladesh would support candidates whose policies and ideals align with those of the party.
Gazi Ataur Rahman made the remarks at a press conference held at 3:30 pm today, Friday, at Islami Andolan Bangladesh’s central office in Purana Paltan area of the capital.
The press conference was organised to clarify the party’s position on electoral seat-sharing.
After prolonged negotiations, lobbying, and a series of last-minute meetings, 10 parties led by Jamaat-e-Islami reached an electoral seat-sharing agreement.
Late last night, the names of the candidates of this electoral front were announced at a press conference at the Diploma Engineers Institute in the capital.
Although the agreement involves ten parties, it has been named the ‘11-party electoral alliance’.
Islami Andolan, which had been involved in the initiative from the outset, failed to reach an agreement until late Thursday night. Leaving 47 seats vacant for the party, the alliance announced candidate names for the remaining 253 seats. Now, Islami Andolan has announced its own decision today.