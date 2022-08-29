Fakhrul demands ailing Khaleda’s unconditional release

“We wish our leader Khaleda Zia a speedy recovery. From this programme, I also demand her (unconditional ) release,” he said.
Earlier on Sunday night, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for treatment and some more medical tests, just six days after she had several required tests in the same hospital.
Khaleda’s medical team member AZM Zahid Hossain said the BNP chief’s medical board advised her to get admitted to the hospital after reviewing her test reports. “She’ll undergo some more medical tests to determine her next course of treatment.”
Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis.
Her family submitted several applications to the government seeking permission to send her to an advanced centre abroad for the treatment of her multiple health complications, but the government has rejected it every time as she was convicted of corruption by the court in two cases.
Fakhrul also said the nation has been going through a critical time due to the current government’s ‘misrule’.
He said Awami League has turned the country into a fascist and authoritarian one by destroying democracy and all the democratic institutions only to cling to power.
Fakhrul said BNP has launched a movement across the country since August 22 protesting the price hikes in fuel and essentials and people are participating in it with spontaneous support everywhere. “Getting afraid of the movement, the government has let loose the Awami League cadres to attack our leaders and activists and our peaceful programmes,” he alleged.
Besides, the BNP leader said police are firing on BNP leaders and activists and attacking them in different parts of the country, injuring many people. “It has once again exposed the government’s terrible terrorist face.”
“The biggest fear of the government is now that people have forged a solid unity. This unity of people will hasten the fall of the government”, he observed.
Fakhrul hoped that there will be a unity of all political parties as well to establish a true government of the people removing the “current fascist and monstrous one.”