Fakhrul demands ailing Khaleda’s unconditional release

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Islam Alamgir on Monday reiterated the party’s demand for the unconditional release of its ailing chairperson, Khaleda Zia, to ensure her advanced treatment abroad.

“You know our chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to a hospital again yesterday (Sunday) as her health condition deteriorated,” he told an event here.

The BNP leader said the party has long been on a movement demanding Khaleda’s unconditional release and sending her abroad for advanced treatment, but the “unelected and irresponsible” government is not paying heed to it since it considers her as their main obstacle to staying in power.