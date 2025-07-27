If you can’t handle weapons, why did you bring those?: Nasiruddin Patwari

“I respect Babar bhai (former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar); he is a political leader who has suffered imprisonment. But I cannot support that task of you. Because of your actions, the BNP could not return to power. A murderer and fascist like Hasina came to power. Over the past 15 years, BNP leaders and activists have faced persecution. My brothers were killed and shot—so you too will be held accountable in the court of history. We want peace. We do not want unrest in Bangladesh. We want people’s rights and human dignity,” Patwari continued.

He further said, “The one who controls the judiciary, who controls parliament, who wields executive power—this is why we demanded an upper house election based on proportional representation (PR), to check the balance of power. But those who want to remain in fascist structures of power are trying to mislead the people. Stay united on the streets. The people of Bangladesh will return home only after securing a new constitution, reforms, and the trial of Sheikh Hasina, Insha’Allah.”