If you can’t handle weapons, why did you bring those?: Nasiruddin Patwari
National Citizen Party (NCP) chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari has said, “Countless killings and incidents have taken place in Bangladesh. One major event among those was the 10-truck arms haul. If you cannot even handle the weapons, why did you bring those in? Because of this arms affair, the sovereignty of Bangladesh has been facing a threat. Countless lives have been endangered.”
He made the remarks during a street rally organised at the Old Collectorate Ground in Moktarpara, Netrokona, on Sunday afternoon as part of the NCP’s “July March to Build the Nation” campaign.
“I respect Babar bhai (former state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar); he is a political leader who has suffered imprisonment. But I cannot support that task of you. Because of your actions, the BNP could not return to power. A murderer and fascist like Hasina came to power. Over the past 15 years, BNP leaders and activists have faced persecution. My brothers were killed and shot—so you too will be held accountable in the court of history. We want peace. We do not want unrest in Bangladesh. We want people’s rights and human dignity,” Patwari continued.
He further said, “The one who controls the judiciary, who controls parliament, who wields executive power—this is why we demanded an upper house election based on proportional representation (PR), to check the balance of power. But those who want to remain in fascist structures of power are trying to mislead the people. Stay united on the streets. The people of Bangladesh will return home only after securing a new constitution, reforms, and the trial of Sheikh Hasina, Insha’Allah.”
In his speech, Nasiruddin Patwari also stated, “We demand justice for the BDR massacre, the Shapla Chattar killings, and the enforced disappearances and murders of numerous BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists. There must be trials of those who have persecuted Muslims to implement India’s agenda, who have labelled religious scholars as militants, and who have oppressed the indigenous people of the hills.”
NCP convener Nahid Islam, senior joint secretary Tasnim Zara, central organiser (North) Pritam Sohag, and central member Fahim Khan Pathan also addressed the gathering.
Although chief organisers Hasnat Abdullah (Southern region) and Sarjis Alam (Northern region) were present, they did not speak. After the rally, central NCP leaders departed for Sherpur.