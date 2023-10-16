Are you constitutionally legitimate, Mirza Fakhrul asks govt

Mentioning about the summary verdict pronounced by Justice Khairul Haque before initiating the 13th amendment, Mirza Fakhrul said, “The verdict you used to introduce the 13th amendment to scrap the article on the caretaker government, in that verdict Justice Khairul Haque mentioned another thing. He said this (caretaker government) is not relevant but two more (parliamentary) elections could be organised under the neutral caretaker government system for the sake of the country and for the sake of the people. But there was a condition that no justice could be appointed there.”

The senior BNP leader further stated that the full verdict was published after 16 months of the announcement of the summary verdict but that was completely different from the summary verdict and there was no similarity between the two verdicts. On the other hand, Awami League passed the law (scrapping the caretaker government) in parliament even before the publication of the full verdict. But all the political parties said two more elections should be held under the caretaker government system.

Recalling the process of scrapping the caretaker government system, the BNP secretary general said, “Today you put emphasis on the constitution. But you (the prime minister) will have to resign before everyone else because you are not legitimate. What we say is clear, resign first, dissolve the parliament, take part in the election by handing over the power to a non-party government.”