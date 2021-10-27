AL 691 rebel candidates to contest UP elections

Although they submitted nomination papers as independent candidates, they are mainly playing roles of rebel candidates against the party-nominated candidates.

Of these rebel candidates, several relatives of members of parliament did not withdraw nomination papers till Tuesday. Many of the leaders, who are in the committees of AL at district and upazila level, are still contesting elections as rebel candidates.

Sources at the election commission said the second phase of UP election is going to be held on 11 November. The last date of nomination submission was 17 October while the last date of withdrawing nomination papers was 26 October. Symbols are scheduled to be distributed on Wednesday.

In the first phase, elections were postponed in 160 UPs. Those elections were held on 20 September. AL-nominated candidates won in 119 union parishads.