AL 691 rebel candidates to contest UP elections

Some 76 candidates nominated by AL are set to win the elections in 19 districts as the rebel candidates withdrew their nomination papers.
Although BNP is not participating in the UP elections as a party, some 311 leaders and activists of the party are contesting the elections as independent candidates. On the contrary, 101 Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidates are on the race to win the elections.
In the second phase, the ruling AL has nominated candidates in the chairman posts of all of 848 UPs. Out of this, flouting the party's decision, many AL leaders and activists have submitted nomination papers to contest for the chairman posts.
Although they submitted nomination papers as independent candidates, they are mainly playing roles of rebel candidates against the party-nominated candidates.
Of these rebel candidates, several relatives of members of parliament did not withdraw nomination papers till Tuesday. Many of the leaders, who are in the committees of AL at district and upazila level, are still contesting elections as rebel candidates.
Sources at the election commission said the second phase of UP election is going to be held on 11 November. The last date of nomination submission was 17 October while the last date of withdrawing nomination papers was 26 October. Symbols are scheduled to be distributed on Wednesday.
In the first phase, elections were postponed in 160 UPs. Those elections were held on 20 September. AL-nominated candidates won in 119 union parishads.
Rebels are in better form
Elections are going to be held in 11 UPs in Gazipur. There were 10 rebel candidates of AL in 10 UPs. None of them withdrew nomination papers on Tuesday, the last day of nomination withdrawal.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, AL district unit general secretary and lawmaker Iqbal Hossain said actions will be taken in accordance with the instructions of central AL against the rebel candidates.
Similarly, some 12 rebel candidates in Munshiganj did not withdraw nomination papers while six rebel candidates in Dinajpur and Bhola and eight in Panchagar will contest the election.
Failing to obtain nomination from the party, Jatiya Sangsad whip Md Atiur Rahman's elder brother Md Ismail Hossain is contesting election as a rebel candidate from Kamaria union parishad of Sherpur sadar upazila.
Ismail Hossain said he is a farmer. He is contesting the election as an independent candidate to serve the people.
Sherpur district unit AL general secretary Chandan Kumar Paul said organisational actions will be taken against those who have become rebel candidates flouting the party decision.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam