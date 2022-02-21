AL, BNP blaming each other for destroying spirit of liberation war, language movement

On Shaheed Dibash (Language Martyrs' Day) ruling Awami-League (AL) and BNP are blaming each other for ruining the spirit of the liberation war and language movement.

After paying homage to the language martyrs on Monday at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka, information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud said the BNP is destroying the spirit of the liberation war, Bangla and Bangalee.

"The government led by prime minister Sheikh Hasina is working to establish the dignity of Bangla language around the globe while the BNP is ruining the spirit of Bangla, Bangalee and the liberation war", reports BSS.