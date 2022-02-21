AL, BNP blaming each other for destroying spirit of liberation war, language movement

On the other hand, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir accused the incumbent AL government of destroying the spirit of the language movement by imposing a "fascist" rule on the country’s people.
"The ruling party is distorting the spirit of Amar Ekushey. They have snatched the right to vote and freedom of speech," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, reports UNB.
Talking to newsmen after paying homage to language martyrs at central Shaheed Minar, he also said the current government is crippling the country’s economy.
"Fascism reigns in the country. We will create a mass uprising against it with the spirit of language movement and free our leader Begum Khaleda Zia. We will implement the true spirit of Ekushey (21st February)," the BNP leader said.
The information minister claimed all the achievements of the country and its people came under the leadership of AL.
"BNP is doing politics with anti-liberation forces and destroying the spirit of the liberation war," said Hasan, also AL joint general secretary. He said BNP and Begum Khaleda Zia don’t cherish the spirit of the Bangalees.