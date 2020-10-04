AL forms teams for 8 divisions to boost organisational activities

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) has formed divisional teams comprising central working committee members for eight divisions to operationalise the party plan for gearing up organisational activities, reports state-run news agency BSS.

As the AL leadership is keen to bring all dedicated and tested party men into committees at different levels, the coordination teams were formed on Saturday at a meeting of the AL Central Working Committee (ALCWC) at prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s official Gonobhaban residence in the capital.

Sheikh Hasina, also the president of Awami League, chaired the meeting.

After the meeting, AL general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader announced the formation of the teams at a virtual press conference from his official residence on parliament premises.