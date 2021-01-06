AL greets countrymen on 12th anniversary of its govt

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League has greeted the people on the completion of an era of AL government at a stretch under the leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Awami League general secretary, in a statement on Tuesday, congratulated the people and announced the party’s programmes marking the anniversary.

Doa mahfil and special prayers will be organised wishing long life and sound health of prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina and overall welfare of the people.

Dhaka city south and north units of AL will arrange a doa and milad mahfil centrally at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office after Asr prayers. Milad and doa mahfil will be arranged at all mosques across the country in convenient time.