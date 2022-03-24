AL indulges in corruption even over Swadhinata Award: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League indulges in corruption even over the Swadhinata Award (independence award).

The BNP leader made the allegation at a discussion at the National Press Club on Thursday.

The BNP's treatment and service committee formed to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country's independence organised it.

Mirza Fakhrul said the former president Ziaur Rahman introduced the independence award, but Awami League has polluted this award.