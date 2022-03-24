AL indulges in corruption even over Swadhinata Award: Fakhrul

Relatives of minister and the prime minister have been given awards this year, the BNP secretary has mentioned.
He said, "They have awarded someone named Amir Hamza and cancelled the award later. Who are those who got the independence awards? Most of them are relatives of ministers and the prime minister."
Mirza Fakhrul said Awami League is telling the people the story of development through propaganda. The prices of essentials have risen to such an extent that people are struggling to survive, he added.
BNP secretary general said Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader always dreams of BNP.
He said this proves BNP not only exists but also survives strongly.
Answering Obaidul Quader's statement that BNP is depending on the foreigners, Mirza Fakhrul said BNP never depends on the foreigners. BNP went to power in 1991 through the movement while the party went to power again with love of the people, the BNP leader said.
Falkhrul said Awami League destroyed the democracy.
He also said they are harassing some 3.5 million BNP leaders and activists by filing false cases. They have carried out 600 enforced disappearances.
There is no alternative to ousting Awami League in restoring democracy, Fakhrul stated.
BNP standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain said Awami League destroyed the election system by cancelling the caretaker government system.