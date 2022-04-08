AL now showing its old face: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday said the Awami League-led government is now showing its old face.

The government tried to eliminate the opposition party before the election in 2014 and 2018, by implicating the leaders and activists in fictitious cases. They are applying the same tactic now ahead of the 2023 national election, he claimed.

The BNP secretary general came up with this remark on Friday at a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office.