AL now showing its old face: Mirza Fakhrul

In the briefing, the BNP leader claimed, “We heard the government is preparing the list. A cell has been formed to dispose of the cases quickly, according to the list, filed against the vital leaders of different districts.”
It is not possible to hold a fair election, and give institutional shape to democracy under the AL regime. The political party and the democracy are not safe during their tenure. They have destroyed the spirit of Bangladesh, Mirza Fakhrul Islam added.
Demanding the release of BNP leader Ishraque Hossain, Fakhrul said he was arrested from Mothijheel area without any provocation. Police beat the BNP leaders and activists on the court premises.
He said a total of 88 cases have been filed against the Dhaka South City BNP leaders. Chawkbazar thana BNP president is performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia. But he has been implicated in the lawsuit.
Terming the EC’s dialogue with the eminent citizens as the drama, Mirza Fakhrul said the government is planning to hold the election like the previous one.