AL suspends 8 leaders in Magura

The suspended party leaders are Md Benazir Ahmed of Atharokhada ward-2, Md Baki Billah Santu of Kasundi ward-3, Md Mizanur Rahman Ranju of Moghi ward-7, Md Zahidul Islam Zahid of Jagdal ward-8, Md Jahangir Hossain, Md Enamul Haque Raja of Beroil Palita ward-11, Md Tipu Sultan of Kunchia Mura ward-12, and Md Milon Hossain.
"Any AL member who will work for these leaders will also be suspended from the party," said Pankaj. All the assistant bodies and organisations of AL in Magura have been asked to strictly follow the party's directions, he added.