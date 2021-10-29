Politics

AL suspends 8 leaders in Magura

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Awami League (AL) has suspended eight of its leaders for contesting the forthcoming union parishad (UP) election in Magura as rebel candidates, reports UNB.

Magura district AL general secretary Pankaj Kumar Kundu told newsmen Friday that the eight party leaders of the local unit were suspended for breaching the organisational discipline.

The suspended party leaders are Md Benazir Ahmed of Atharokhada ward-2, Md Baki Billah Santu of Kasundi ward-3, Md Mizanur Rahman Ranju of Moghi ward-7, Md Zahidul Islam Zahid of Jagdal ward-8, Md Jahangir Hossain, Md Enamul Haque Raja of Beroil Palita ward-11, Md Tipu Sultan of Kunchia Mura ward-12, and Md Milon Hossain.

"Any AL member who will work for these leaders will also be suspended from the party," said Pankaj. All the assistant bodies and organisations of AL in Magura have been asked to strictly follow the party's directions, he added.

