Allow Khaleda Zia going abroad for treatment: 2,582 journalists to govt

A total of 2,582 journalists on Wednesday called upon the government to release BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on permanent bail and allow her going abroad for advanced treatment.

They said in a joint statement that the former prime minister is fighting for life at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. The country’s hospital lacks the modern facility needed to save the life of Khalea Zia.

“We are urging the government to immediately grant her on the humanitarian ground to take treatment abroad.”