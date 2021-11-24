Politics

Allow Khaleda Zia going abroad for treatment: 2,582 journalists to govt

A total of 2,582 journalists on Wednesday called upon the government to release BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia on permanent bail and allow her going abroad for advanced treatment.

They said in a joint statement that the former prime minister is fighting for life at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. The country’s hospital lacks the modern facility needed to save the life of Khalea Zia.

“We are urging the government to immediately grant her on the humanitarian ground to take treatment abroad.”

The journalists said, "As a former prime minister, top politician, senior citizen, inmate and woman, getting proper treatment is a part of minimum human rights. As a nation, it’s our duty and responsibility to ensure fundamental rights and justice for her. So, we are urging the government to release her on permanent bail and allow her going abroad for treatment."

Terming Khaleda Zia patriot, the statement reads, "Going beyond politics, the government will show sympathy to Khaleda Zia considering her difficult time in old age."

