Fascist forces are exploiting divisions in unity: Opposition leader tells parliament
Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman has said fascist forces are taking advantage of divisions among those who supported the July uprising.
Calling for the implementation of the July National Charter in line with the outcome of the referendum, he said the sooner it was implemented, the sooner unity against fascism and hegemony would be strengthened.
The opposition leader made the remarks in his concluding speech at the fourth session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday.
Shafiqur Rahman, also the ameer of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami, said everyone had entered parliament through two elections — the national election and the referendum. However, while the results of one election had been implemented, those of the other had not.
The July Charter had not been implemented in line with the referendum verdict, which, he said, was also one of the reasons behind what he described as the resurgence of fascist forces.
Referring to the unity among political forces before the national election, the opposition leader said, “Because weaknesses have emerged in our areas of testing and cracks have developed in our unity, they are taking advantage of the situation.”
He said fascism had previously existed everywhere — on the right and left, in front and behind — but had failed to survive. He did not believe fascism could return in the face of the current unity.
If unity could be restored, the nation would overcome sabotage, arson and other destructive activities and reach its desired destination, he said.
Urging the government to take a firm stance, Shafiqur Rahman said, “We are once again feeling the dark shadow of hegemony. I would urge the government to stand tall, remain firm and hold your ground. The entire nation will stand with you.”
He said the present generation would not accept a return of hegemonic domination.
Describing the current parliament as fundamentally different from its predecessors, he said it stood for the oppressed and was against fascism and terrorism.
Referring to enforced disappearances, killings and repression during the Awami League government, he said widespread acts of sabotage by fugitive fascists had been reported across the country over the past few days.
He had expected the government to inform the nation through parliament about the measures it was taking in response, the opposition leader said. Although the home minister had made a statement, it had not clarified the government's policy or strategy, he added.
Speaking about the current situation, Shafiqur Rahman said he would not describe the nation as gripped by fear. However, the government needed to make its position clear on what might happen next.
The opposition leader also raised the issue of ongoing labour unrest. He said no worker joined a workplace with the intention of destroying it. If industries survived, workers would survive too.
He questioned why ceramic factories and power offices were being attacked during the protests, saying a clear third force was behind these incidents. He called for the force to be identified and action taken against those responsible.
Referring to workers' monthly wages of Tk 12,000, Shafiqur Rahman questioned how they could manage their livelihoods with such an amount. The entire sum could be spent on renting a house, he said, recommending short- and medium-term measures to address the problem.
The opposition leader said members of parliament had raised concerns about widespread corruption and extortion, but no visible improvement had yet been made. People were fed up with the suffering caused by extortion, he said, calling for strict action against those involved.
Referring to the tendency to label people as agents of one country or another, he said, “Even if we have failed to make progress in our industrial sector, we have made considerable progress in the agent industry. I would tell those who want to destroy our industries to first dismantle these industries of agents.”
Shafiqur Rahman noted that the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty would expire next month and said they had no information about what initiatives the government was taking in this regard.
There were also problems surrounding the Teesta, he said. Although there had been some reassurance following the prime minister's visit to China, he questioned whether all the initiatives had now lost momentum.
“We want sincere friends. We genuinely want development partners. But their dignity and ours must be on an equal footing,” the opposition leader said.