Opposition Leader Shafiqur Rahman has said fascist forces are taking advantage of divisions among those who supported the July uprising.

Calling for the implementation of the July National Charter in line with the outcome of the referendum, he said the sooner it was implemented, the sooner unity against fascism and hegemony would be strengthened.

The opposition leader made the remarks in his concluding speech at the fourth session of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad on Wednesday.

Shafiqur Rahman, also the ameer of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami, said everyone had entered parliament through two elections — the national election and the referendum. However, while the results of one election had been implemented, those of the other had not.

The July Charter had not been implemented in line with the referendum verdict, which, he said, was also one of the reasons behind what he described as the resurgence of fascist forces.

Referring to the unity among political forces before the national election, the opposition leader said, “Because weaknesses have emerged in our areas of testing and cracks have developed in our unity, they are taking advantage of the situation.”