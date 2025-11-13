Citizens will give opinion with a single “Yes” or “No” vote on 4 issues

The parliamentary election and the referendum will be held on the same day. The referendum will be conducted on four issues. On referendum day, people will express their opinion by voting either “Yes” or “No” on a single question that encompasses these four issues.

At 2:30pm today, Thursday, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus announced these decisions in an address to the nation. Earlier, the Advisory Council of the interim government approved the July National Charter (Constitution Amendment) Implementation Order, 2025.

In his address, the Chief Adviser said, “After considering all aspects, we have decided that the referendum will be held on the same day as the upcoming national parliamentary election. In other words, like the national election, the referendum will also be held on the same day in the first half of February. This will in no way hinder the reform objectives.”

He added that the necessary legislation for holding the referendum would be enacted in due course.

The Chief Adviser said that, in line with the July Charter, the question to be presented on the referendum ballot had also been finalised.

He then read out the question in his speech: “Do you approve of the July National Charter (Constitution Amendment) Implementation Order, 2025, and the following proposals for constitutional reform as recorded in the July National Charter?”