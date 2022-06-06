Any civilised country would declare national mourning: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said a ‘national mourning’ should have been declared over the fatalities caused by the massive explosion and outbreak of fire at the BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda.

“Any civilised country would do so. Look at the United States; they announced national mourning immediately after several children were killed in a mass shooting.”

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while exchanging views with the media at the party chief’s Gulshan residence in Dhaka on Monday.

The BNP leaders criticised the government for raising gas prices at this time instead of announcing a state of mourning saying, “People expect a little comfort during these hard days. Instead, another misery over gas come along.”