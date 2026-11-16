"India has not formally set any conditions for returning Sheikh Hasina"
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said India has not imposed any formal conditions for returning ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently staying in the country. However, Bangladesh will consider any formal conditions New Delhi may put forward on the matter.
Shama made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday afternoon.
On 12 November, a BBC Bangla report outlined two possible conditions India might seek in connection with Hasina's return to Bangladesh. The report claimed that officials in New Delhi had indicated two conditions for sending the ousted prime minister back to Bangladesh.
According to the report, the first condition was that the Bangladesh Army would have to bring Hasina back, as she had travelled to India aboard a military aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Army.
As for the second condition, quoting Indian foreign ministry officials, the report said the Bangladesh government would have to guarantee that Hasina would be given an opportunity to appeal against her death sentence and that her trial over allegations of crimes against humanity during the July massacre would be held afresh.
When asked about the BBC report during a regular briefing in New Delhi following its publication, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal declined to comment.
Referring to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina as a convicted death-row prisoner currently staying abroad, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed said, "The Ministry of Law is examining how she will be brought back. We believe she will return under the extradition treaty, like any other accused person, and serve her sentence here. If India responds, it will make things easier for the people of Bangladesh and the government."
The state minister also said India's political goodwill was necessary to bring Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh.
Emphasising that bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India were far more important than the Sheikh Hasina issue, Shama said the relationship between the two countries dated back to the Liberation War. It was not confined to this single issue, she added.
"There are some unresolved issues between the two countries, which will be addressed through diplomatic discussions," she said.
Commenting on the current political situation in Bangladesh, Shama Obaed said, "In the past, the Awami League carried out acts of terrorism in the country. The arson and violence taking place now are also being carried out by Awami League. This terrorist party is continuing to do what it did in the past. When this terrorist party operates from another country to carry out such activities, it is necessary for us, as the government of Bangladesh, to address the matter."
Asked about the Bangladesh-India consular dialogue, the state minister said, "Some incorrect information about the Bangladesh-India consular dialogue was published in the newspapers. This meeting needs to be held at the secretary level. Both sides — we and they — have therefore said that it would be better to hold it after some time."