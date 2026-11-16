"India has not formally set any conditions for returning Sheikh Hasina"

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has said India has not imposed any formal conditions for returning ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently staying in the country. However, Bangladesh will consider any formal conditions New Delhi may put forward on the matter.

Shama made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday afternoon.

On 12 November, a BBC Bangla report outlined two possible conditions India might seek in connection with Hasina's return to Bangladesh. The report claimed that officials in New Delhi had indicated two conditions for sending the ousted prime minister back to Bangladesh.

According to the report, the first condition was that the Bangladesh Army would have to bring Hasina back, as she had travelled to India aboard a military aircraft belonging to the Bangladesh Army.