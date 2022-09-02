BNP comes in field with plan of creating chaos: Information Minister

The minister added that the BNP has started to create a new version instability that the party unleashed in 2013, 2014 and 2015 in the country.

Hasan said this while talking to newspersons at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.

“I’ve talked with Narayanganj police. BNP held the rally by blocking road without taking permission from police or district administration or city corporation. Police requested them (BNP) to hold the rally in front of their party office. But, they didn’t pay heed to police and blocked the road and threw stones and bricks on police,” he added.

Even, the minister said, the BNP men vandalised the police box. Later, police fired teargas in self-defence, said Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League.