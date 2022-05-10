Apprehensions remain over EVM, EC yet to decide

The EC thinks BNP’s apprehension on the EVM is basically political. A source related to the matter said EC would not bother about any objections of BNP if the party does not budge despite showing them that manipulation of EVM is not possible. In that case, the EC would go forward with its decision to hold the election with EVM.

The EVMs were used for the first time in Bangladesh in 2010 in Chattogram City Corporation polls. The EC led by ATM Shamsul Huda used EVMs at 14 polling centres of a ward experimentally. Those EVMs were made by the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). The EMVs now used by the EC are manufactured by Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF). Although the use of EVM is a controversial matter in the political arena, the EC has been using it in different local government elections.

Prior to the last general election, the EC led by KM Nurul Huda hold discussions with stakeholders where a mixed reaction came about the EVM. A total of 23 parties expressed their opinion on the matter. Of them, 12 including BNP were against the use of EVMs in the eleventh parliamentary election. The EC used EVMs in six constituencies in that election held in 2018.

The incumbent commission also held dialogues with stakeholders ahead of the next general election. They have so far sat with educationists, eminent citizens, editors of newspapers and senior journalists. A mixed reaction has come from the participants with a majority opinion that the EVMs cannot be used without consensus.

Many suggested the inclusion of the Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in the EVMs so that voters get a printed slip after casting their votes. Some suggested the authorities have to ensure election engineering is not possible in the EVMs.