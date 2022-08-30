Next election to be held according to constitution: Amu

Amu made the remarks addressing a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Gana Azadi League at the National Press Club, marking the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.
Mentioning that prime minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for the country’s people to materialise the dream of Bangabandhu, he said, “So, BNP-Jamaat nexus had conspired to kill AL President Sheikh Hasina through grenade attacks on 21 August, 2004.”
“BNP’s main target is to oust the Awami League government,” he added.
With Gana Azadi League president S.K. Sikder in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, general secretary of Bangladesher Sammobadi Dal Dilip Barua, AL office secretary barrister Biplob Barua and Basad Convener Rizaur Rashid.
Terming BNP as a complaining party, Maya said BNP does not go to the people....the party leaders only sit at the party office and give statements against the government.