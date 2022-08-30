Politics

Next election to be held according to constitution: Amu

Prothom Alo English Desk
Ruling Awami League advisory council member and spokesperson of 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu addresses a discussion on 29 August 2022 organised by the Bangladesh Gana Azadi League at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day
The next general election will be held in line with the Constitution, said ruling Awami League (AL) advisory council member and spokesperson of 14-party alliance Amir Hossain Amu on Monday, reports news agency BSS.

“The countrymen will give their mandate in favour of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in the next parliamentary election,” he said expressing hope.

Amu made the remarks addressing a discussion organised by the Bangladesh Gana Azadi League at the National Press Club, marking the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.

Mentioning that prime minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for the country’s people to materialise the dream of Bangabandhu, he said, “So, BNP-Jamaat nexus had conspired to kill AL President Sheikh Hasina through grenade attacks on 21 August, 2004.”

“BNP’s main target is to oust the Awami League government,” he added.

With Gana Azadi League president S.K. Sikder in the chair, the discussion was addressed, among others, by AL presidium member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Bir Bikram, general secretary of Bangladesher Sammobadi Dal Dilip Barua, AL office secretary barrister Biplob Barua and Basad Convener Rizaur Rashid.

Terming BNP as a complaining party, Maya said BNP does not go to the people....the party leaders only sit at the party office and give statements against the government.

