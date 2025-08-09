Tarique Rahman vows to build a democratic state
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has expressed his determination to build Bangladesh as a democratic welfare state if his party is voted to power in the upcoming national elections.
"Fascism has been defeated in the mass uprising of students, workers and the public in July, following a long path of movement and struggle. Everyone must move forward unitedly,” he said while virtually addressing a meeting with BNP’s allies of movement.
Tarique Rahman exchanged views with leaders of the 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote, the LDP and the Labor Party at the BNP Chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Friday afternoon.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Selima Rahman and Vice Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo were present at the two-hour meeting on the current situation in the country.
Coordinator of 12-party alliance Mostafa Jamal Haider, Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote coordinator Fariduzzaman Farhad represented their respective alliances in the meeting, while LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed and Labor Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran represented their respective parties.
The leaders of the two alliances included LDP's Shahadat Hossain Selim, Jatiya Dal's Syed Ehsanul Huda, Labor Party's Mostafizur Rahman Iran, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh's Professor Nurul Amin Bepari, Islami Oikya Jote's Advocate MA Rakib, JAGPA'S Khandaker Lutfur Rahman and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Mufti Golam Mohiuddin Ikram.
The partners of the 12-party alliance are the Jatiya Party (Kazi Jafar), a section of the LDP, the Bangladesh National Party, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, a section of the Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA), a section of the Labor Party, the Kalyan Party, the Islami Oikya Jote, the Islamic Party, Naya Ganatantrik Party, and Pragatishil Jatiyatabadi Dal.
Jatiyatabadi Somomona Jote partners are the National People's Party (NPP), a section of the JAGPA, the Democratic League (DL), Bangladesh NAP, Bikalpa Dhara, the Samyabadi Dal, the Gano Dal, NAP-Bhasani, the Islami Oikya Jote, the People's League, and the Bangladesh Minority Janata Party.