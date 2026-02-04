Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Porwar’s X account hacked
The X (formerly Twitter) account of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s secretary general and former member of parliament Mia Golam Porwar has been hacked.
The party disclosed the matter in a statement sent to the media on Tuesday.
According to the statement, following the hacking of Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman’s X account, cyber attackers have now targeted the account of secretary general Mia Golam Porwar.
After gaining unauthorised access, the perpetrators posted objectionable content from the compromised account, it added.
The incident has drawn condemnation and protest from the party’s assistant secretary general and head of the central media and publicity department, Ehsanul Mahboob Zubair.
In the statement, Ehsanul Mahboob Zubair said, “As part of a conspiracy, the social media accounts of Jamaat leaders are being attacked one after another… conspiratorial miscreants have hacked the X (formerly Twitter) account of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s secretary general and former MP, Mia Golam Porwar.”
Providing further details, the statement said that a post was made on the account through device hacking at around 9:03 pm on Tuesday. As soon as the matter came to the attention of the party’s central social media team, the post was removed. The party also said that swift legal action would be taken in this regard.
The assistant secretary general added that no matter how many conspiracies the perpetrators attempt, their identities will soon be exposed before the nation.
He called on the authorities to take action against those involved in this serious offence, regardless of how powerful they may be.