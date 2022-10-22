Halting transport movement to foil rally tantamount to AL’s defeat

Leaders of the newly formed Ganatantra Mancha said the government has suspended the movement of public transport to foil the opposition party's rally, which is tantamount to the moral defeat of the ruling party.

They alleged the government has stripped the people of all rights by deceiving them.

The Ganatantra Mancha leaders said this at a protest rally held in the city’s Mirpur area demanding a change of government and protesting against the price hike of essential commodities, and oppression, killings of opposition leaders.

Speaking at the rally as chief guest, Nagarik Oikya’s president Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the anti-people government has to be ousted.