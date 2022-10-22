Halting transport movement to foil rally tantamount to AL’s defeat

Manna said they will rein in the prices of essential commodities, solve the power crisis and change the governance system if voted to power.
Ganasanghati Andolon’s chief coordinator Junaid Saki said the current government has pushed Bangladesh to the brink of famine.
The government has killed five men in BNP rallies in the last two months out of ‘nervousness’, he said adding that yet they cannot rein in huge gatherings in the rallies of the opposition party (BNP) and enforced ‘undeclared strike’ to foil their programmes.
This is nothing but Awami League’s defeat, he added.
Gono Odhikar Parishad member secretary Nurul Haque Nur said the government does not care even though the price of essentials has doubled.
The farmers would incur huge losses and the food deficiency would intensify as a result of the increase in the price of fertilizer and energy.
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal’s general secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan, Biplabi Workers Party’s Akbar Khan and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon’s Imran Emon, among others, spoke at the rally.