Awami League 'aggression' everywhere: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday accused the Awami League government of carrying out a "totalitarian aggression” to hang onto power.

“The aggression of this government is now everywhere. They are distorting our history, completely destroying the economy and making it dependent on others,” he said during a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.

The BNP leader said Awami League has turned the country into a fascist state by creating a one-party system, deviating from the basic democratic spirit.