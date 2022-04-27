Awami League 'aggression' everywhere: Fakhrul

“This regime is doing it in a planned way, not just to stay in power but to establish it philosophically,” he observed.
Fakhrul alleged that the government had destroyed all state institutions, including police administration.
He said police filed cases against BNP leaders and activists in connection with clashes in the New Market area and arrested and remanded a BNP leader though the media are unveiling that Chhatra League ‘cadres’ were mainly responsible for the violence.
The BNP leader also opposed the government’s move to set up a police station occupying a playground in the city’s Kalabagan area.
On the occasion of the death anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, the discussion meeting titled 'Relevance of Sher-e-Bangla in Today's Context' was organised by Sher-e-Bangla Jatiya Jubo Smriti Foundation.
Fakhrul alleged that Awami League has taken a stand against the people, against politics and against the independence of Bangladesh. “That is why Sher-e-Bangla AKM Fazlul Haque is more relevant to us now.”