Politics

Awami League 'aggression' everywhere: Fakhrul

UNB
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks to media.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks to media.File photo

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday accused the Awami League government of carrying out a "totalitarian aggression” to hang onto power.

“The aggression of this government is now everywhere. They are distorting our history, completely destroying the economy and making it dependent on others,” he said during a discussion at the Jatiya Press Club.

The BNP leader said Awami League has turned the country into a fascist state by creating a one-party system, deviating from the basic democratic spirit.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“This regime is doing it in a planned way, not just to stay in power but to establish it philosophically,” he observed.

Fakhrul alleged that the government had destroyed all state institutions, including police administration.

He said police filed cases against BNP leaders and activists in connection with clashes in the New Market area and arrested and remanded a BNP leader though the media are unveiling that Chhatra League ‘cadres’ were mainly responsible for the violence.

Advertisement

The BNP leader also opposed the government’s move to set up a police station occupying a playground in the city’s Kalabagan area.

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, the discussion meeting titled 'Relevance of Sher-e-Bangla in Today's Context' was organised by Sher-e-Bangla Jatiya Jubo Smriti Foundation.

Fakhrul alleged that Awami League has taken a stand against the people, against politics and against the independence of Bangladesh. “That is why Sher-e-Bangla AKM Fazlul Haque is more relevant to us now.”

Read more from Politics
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement