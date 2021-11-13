Awami League defeated by rebel candidates in 206 UPs

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Tahmina Siddique said, “The list of the candidates that we sent to the centre from upazila Awami League was altered. Even at that time, we complained that an influential person had nominated the candidates arbitrarily in exchange of money. It is not the Awami League, but this nomination 'business' which was defeated in the polls.”

The elections to some 13 unions in Kalkini and Dasar upazila of Madaripur were held during the second phase and Awami League candidates have won only in four of those. The rebel candidates have won in eight UPs and an independent candidate was elected in one.

Naogaon saw almost the same poll results as Madaripur. In the 2016 UP polls, Awami League won the election in 11 of the 12 unions in Naogaon Sadar upazila. The number has come down to six this time. Of these, the rebel candidates have won in Dubolhati, Hansaigari and Kirtipur union and in Shailagacchi, Baktarpur and Hapania union, local BNP leaders have won contesting as independent candidates.