Awami League leaders turned desperate: BNP

To get rid of such a situation, Nazrul, also BNP standing committee member, said an elected and pro-people government must be installed through a mid-term election. “The killing of a retired army-major and the attack on a navy officer are the symptom of a disease caused by an unelected government. The symptoms will disappear if the disease is eliminated.”

He was talking to newspersons after placing wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman together with the leaders of Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, marking its founding anniversary.

The BNP leader also alleged that the government has failed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic for lack of its proper actions and sincerity.