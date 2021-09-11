Awami League's internal conflict not halted even during Covid period

Shuva Shill, 20, a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Pirojpur’s Mathbaria upazila was attacked and one of his wrists was severed. Awami League and its associate bodies have been at loggerheads in the sub-district for a long time. At least five incidents of clash took place there in the last 19 months when Covid-19 ravaged the country.

This correspondent talked to Shuva Shill on Wednesday night. He said he never thought of losing such a precious thing of life for doing politics.

The leader of BCL, the student wing of ruling Awami League, said some of the attackers are in jail while some others have already been freed on bail.

AL’s organisational activities decreased due to Covid pandemic. Around 700 leaders and activists of the party, including ministers and central leaders, fell victim to Covid. Yet the infighting of the ruling party saw no respite.