National Consensus Commission focuses on weakening executive branch: Salahuddin Ahmed

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that there is more eating and drinking than discussion happening in the reform efforts led by the National Consensus Commission.

However, BNP believes that there will be a consensus in the end.

He made this remark today, Thursday, at an event held at the National Press Club auditorium, organised to mark the 13th founding anniversary of Nagarik Oikya.

Referring to the simultaneous movement by BNP as the foundation that planted the seed for the fall of the previous fascist government, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We knew fascism would fall. But we did not know when, how, or by what method it would happen.”