National Consensus Commission focuses on weakening executive branch: Salahuddin Ahmed
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said that there is more eating and drinking than discussion happening in the reform efforts led by the National Consensus Commission.
However, BNP believes that there will be a consensus in the end.
He made this remark today, Thursday, at an event held at the National Press Club auditorium, organised to mark the 13th founding anniversary of Nagarik Oikya.
Referring to the simultaneous movement by BNP as the foundation that planted the seed for the fall of the previous fascist government, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “We knew fascism would fall. But we did not know when, how, or by what method it would happen.”
Highlighting that BNP is cooperating with the government on reforms, he stated that the party agrees with the proposal that no individual should serve as Prime Minister of Bangladesh for more than ten years. This is where fascism has been resisted, he said.
Salahuddin added that the next step should be ensuring independence of judiciary, which he described as a shield for democracy.
Stressing the need to guarantee freedom of the press to protect democracy, Salahuddin Ahmed said that it has to be ensured that journalists serve their conscience, not their employers. As a political party, he affirmed, BNP will continue to support freedom of press in every possible way.
He expressed the view that a truly independent election commission could prevent the return of fascism.
However, he noted that weakening the executive branch alone is not enough to dismantle fascist structures.
He accused the National Consensus Commission of being overly focused on weakening the executive branch.
Just because one dictator emerged in the past doesn't mean the entire executive should be dismantled.
Salahuddin also added that BNP supports reforms, but not at the cost of weakening any particular branch of the state.