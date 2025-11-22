Expressway blocked demanding change of BNP candidate in Munshiganj-1
Local BNP activists and leaders held a rally followed by a protest march and a temporary blockade at the Dhaka-Mawa expressway today, Saturday, in demand of reconsidering the BNP’s nominated candidate for Munshiganj-1.
The demonstrations were held from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at Sreenagar Upazila Stadium and the Chonbari area of the expressway.
The BNP has nominated Sheikh Md Abdullah, member of the district BNP convening committee and president of Sirajdikhan upazila BNP, for Munshiganj-1. Other aspirants included party central volunteer affairs secretary Mir Sarafat Ali, district BNP convening committee member Md Momin Ali, and Dhaka city BNP joint convenor Farhad Hossain.
On 5 November, supporters of these three candidates staged a similar protest march and sit-in on expressway demanding a reconsideration of the nomination.
Around 11:00 am today, a rally was held at Sreenagar Stadium demanding reconsideration of the nominations by the three aspirants. From the morning, their supporters arrived in separate processions from Sirajdikhan and Sreenagar. The rally began at around 11:30 am.
The rally was chaired by Md Momin Ali. Mir Sarafat Ali attended as the chief guest, while district BNP convening committee member Abdul Quddus was the chief guest. Several hundred leaders and activists were present, including another aspirant, Farhad Hossain.
At the rally, Mir Sarafat Ali said, “The individual nominated for Munshiganj-1 is a controversial figure. His brother is involved in Awami League politics and is currently in jail due to his role in genocide. Tarique Rahman had stated, ‘Those who have worked for the party, endured persecution, faced imprisonment and oppression, and whom the people love and trust, the party will nominate them.’ We believe in that principle. Accordingly, we are fully confident that the final nomination will be given to those who deserve it after replacing the current nominee.”
After the rally, leaders and activists moved to the Chonbari area of the Dhaka–Mawa Expressway, chanting various slogans. Around 12:45 pm, over a hundred leaders and activists attempted to block traffic on the expressway. As a result, traffic slowed briefly when some obstructed vehicles. Within 8–10 minutes, BNP leader Mir Sarafat Ali arrived and cleared the road. Police at the scene also worked to resume traffic.
Mahmudul Haque, officer-in-charge of Hashara Highway police station, told Prothom Alo around 1:45 pm, “Our police personnel were on the expressway. There was no traffic jam. I cannot comment on the blockade.”