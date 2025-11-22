Expressway blocked demanding change of BNP candidate in Munshiganj-1

Local BNP activists and leaders held a rally followed by a protest march and a temporary blockade at the Dhaka-Mawa expressway today, Saturday, in demand of reconsidering the BNP’s nominated candidate for Munshiganj-1.

The demonstrations were held from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm at Sreenagar Upazila Stadium and the Chonbari area of the expressway.

The BNP has nominated Sheikh Md Abdullah, member of the district BNP convening committee and president of Sirajdikhan upazila BNP, for Munshiganj-1. Other aspirants included party central volunteer affairs secretary Mir Sarafat Ali, district BNP convening committee member Md Momin Ali, and Dhaka city BNP joint convenor Farhad Hossain.

On 5 November, supporters of these three candidates staged a similar protest march and sit-in on expressway demanding a reconsideration of the nomination.