Khaleda Zia: From homemaker to resolute leader

Khaleda Zia was a homemaker. Seven months after the death of Ziaur Rahman, she joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) under exceptional circumstances.

In less than 10 years after entering politics, Khaleda Zia became prime minister. Her political career spanned nearly 43 years.

After entering politics from a domestic life, Khaleda Zia gradually emerged as a resolute and courageous leader.

She kept the BNP united through crises and adversities. In the later years of her life, she came to be regarded as a ‘symbol of national unity’.

The founder of the BNP and the then president, Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated on 30 May, 1981 by a group of renegade members of the armed forces.

As a result of conspiracies over leadership, the BNP was plunged into deep uncertainty.

In such circumstances, Khaleda Zia joined the BNP on 3 January, 1982. She initially became senior vice-chairperson of the party, later acting chairperson and eventually chairperson.

At that time, she was under 40 years of age. Thus began the BNP’s journey under new leadership.