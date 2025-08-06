Announcement of election in Feb will facilitate path towards democracy: BNP

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has welcomed the chief adviser’s speech addressing the nation which specified that the election will be held in February next year.

The party has termed the announcement as historic.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this in his official reaction over the matter at a press conference held at the office of the BNP chairperson in the capital’s Gulshan.

He said, “This historic announcement will end the political stagnation of Bangladesh, and will pave our journey towards democracy.”

Mirza Fakharul said, “The BNP hopes that the government and the election commission will take all necessary measures to ensure that the upcoming election is free, fair, neutral, and acceptable to all. The party is making an earnest call to all political parties and the people to work towards forming an effective national parliament.”