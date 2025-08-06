Announcement of election in Feb will facilitate path towards democracy: BNP
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has welcomed the chief adviser’s speech addressing the nation which specified that the election will be held in February next year.
The party has termed the announcement as historic.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this in his official reaction over the matter at a press conference held at the office of the BNP chairperson in the capital’s Gulshan.
He said, “This historic announcement will end the political stagnation of Bangladesh, and will pave our journey towards democracy.”
Mirza Fakharul said, “The BNP hopes that the government and the election commission will take all necessary measures to ensure that the upcoming election is free, fair, neutral, and acceptable to all. The party is making an earnest call to all political parties and the people to work towards forming an effective national parliament.”
The BNP secretary general described this election as extremely crucial. He said the people of the country now want this election. The people themselves will stand as the strongest guardians of law and order.
Following the address to the nation by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus yesterday, Tuesday, a meeting of the BNP’s standing committee was held at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan at night.
The meeting was presided over virtually from London by the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman.
After the standing committee meeting, the BNP secretary general appeared at a press conference today. He was accompanied by standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.
Yesterday, Muhammad Yunus announced the July Declaration. Mirza Fakhrul said the BNP welcomes this declaration.
The BNP believes that the commitments made by the political parties in this declaration will pave the way for building a new democratic Bangladesh.
It will create an opportunity to begin the process of transforming the country into a truly progressive and prosperous Bangladesh based on equality, human values, and justice.
Mirza Fakhrul mentioned that the interim government, led by chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, has initiated the task of reforming the state system by engaging in discussions with all political parties, with the aim of rebuilding a shattered political and economic structure.
When asked when Tarique Rahman would return to the country, Mirza Fakhrul said, “As soon as possible. We are waiting.”
In response to a question, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said the elected parliament will implement all reforms or amendments to the constitution. This is the legal and constitutional process. We are not aware of any other process beyond this.